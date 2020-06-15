UK govt proposes six-metre gap between artists and fans

UK Music has called draft reopening guidance from the government “not fit for purpose”, as plans to keep performers at a six-metre distance from fans are revealed

Proposed UK government guidance on reopening venues would, according to many in the business, actually keep most venues firmly shut. The guidance suggests that a distance of six metres is maintained between singers and fans, plans that industry umbrella body UK Music has deemed “unworkable”.

The working document, which was circulated by officials last week and first reported on by the Telegraph, also recommends a gap of three metres is kept between individual singers, with no more than six permitted on stage at any one time.





Under the regulations, members of bands using wind and brass instruments would also have to stay three metres apart, with a limit of 8 players allowed on stage.

“The size of studios, rehearsal spaces and venues means the present plan is not fit for purpose”

“These proposals are unworkable,” UK Music acting CEO Tom Kiehl told the Telegraph. “The size of studios, rehearsal spaces and venues means the present plan is not fit for purpose.

“Public Health England needs to work with the music industry to come up with an evidence-based solution to get music back in business.”

UK Music predicts that the Covid-19 shutdown will wipe out £900 million of the estimated £1.1 billion that the country’s live industry contributes to the economy each year.

The guidelines have yet to be signed off by ministers.

Photo: Ralph Arvesen/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) (cropped)

