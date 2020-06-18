Touring to return to France in July

Live Nation France is promoting 23 shows across the country from July to September, with dates in La Rochelle, Nice, Paris, and more

Live Nation is promoting a 23-date tour across France this summer, in conjunction with public investment bank BPIfrance, as live touring returns to the country for the first time since March.

The Big Tour, which will feature a range of domestic acts including already confirmed artists Patrice and Gaumar, kicks off on 29 July in Vieux-Bocau on the south-west coast of France, before travelling north up the country’s Atlantic coastline.





Five dates are scheduled in the south-east of the country at the end of August, before wrapping up with two shows in Paris on 18 and 19 September.

Each show will be livestreamed on Live Nation social channels and available to watch back at a later date.

The tour will see the first major live shows performed in France since early March, when the government implemented widespread bans on events.

“We can’t wait to meet you this summer and together make this tour a historical moment”

Although festivals and other major events of over 5,000 people remain banned in the country until September, entertainment venues were permitted to reopen earlier this month in the vast majority of the country, with the mandatory use of face coverings.

Live Nation and BPIfrance state they are committed to comply with governmental health guidelines and ensure the safety of all attendees and staff.

“Through the Big Tour, we will – with the BPI – give artists the opportunity to express themselves again,” comments Angelo Gopee, MD and head promoter at Live Nation France.

“We have worked hand in hand with all the teams to ensure the best conditions for the audience. We will find magic moments again. We can’t wait to meet you this summer and together make this tour a historical moment!”

More information on the Big Tour can be found here.

