StubHub UK managers move to ticketing startup Tickitto

API-based ticketing startup Tickitto has hired Nick Harford and Harriet Clayton, who helped establish the primary ticketing partnerships approach at StubHub UK

Two former members of the StubHub UK team have joined ticketing software startup Tickitto, as StubHub faces continuing scrutiny in the UK over its merger with fellow secondary ticketer Viagogo.

Nick Harford and Harriet Clayton join Tickitto from StubHub UK, where they had worked on developing the company’s primary ticketing business. The pair take on the roles of head of business development and partnerships and head of partnerships activation respectively.





StubHub’s acquisition by fellow secondary ticketing giant Viagogo has been at the scrutiny of the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) since December. The watchdog recently referred the merger for an in-depth investigation, warning that it could result in “a substantial lessening of competition”.

“My experience working with major rights holders, promoters, ticketing platforms venues and software providers, as well as navigating the complexities of the entertainment world lends itself well to support the expansion of Tickitto across its key markets,” comments Harford.

Dana Lattouf, CEO of Tickitto, adds: “We are committed to acquiring the very best talent and expertise in the industry. I am excited to welcome Harry and Nick into the team and look forward to unlocking the world’s best-ticketed experiences and forging strong relationships with our partners.

“I am confident that their combined expertise will aid our growth as we embark on the next stage of our journey.”

Launched in 2017, Tickitto provides an easy-to-use application programming interface (API) for the integration of ticket selling software onto any platform, allowing partners to access inventory, pricing and availability in one place. The company recently received US$700,000 in a pre-seed investment round from Seedcamp.

