Serbia lifts restrictions on outdoor events

Indoor gatherings of up to 500 are also now permitted in Serbia, provided it is possible to maintain 1m distance between guests

There is officially no longer a limit on the number of people allowed to gather outside in Serbia, Darija Kisić Tepavčević, the country’s top epidemiologist and member of its Covid-19 taskforce, announced this afternoon (5 June).

Events of an unlimited number of people may be held outdoors, while gatherings of 500 people or less are permitted inside – provided, in both cases, that at least one metre social distancing is maintained between all guests. Previously, gatherings of up to a 100 people were allowed.

Despite the loosening of the rules, Kisić Tepavčević (picture)’s team still recommends that those vulnerable to the coronavirus, such as those over the age of 65, should wear personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, when out in public.

Serbia’s Exit Festival is one of the few major European music festivals going ahead this summer.

At press time, Serbia had 11,667 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 48 new infections reported yesterday.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.