Rock Werchter announces Live2020 event

Rock Werchter for Live 2020 (2–5 July), a series of intimate concerts at the festival's new 'Zomerbar', is raising funds for a new industry solidarity fund

By IQ on 19 Jun 2020

The Live2020 merchandise range features T-shirts, baseball caps and – yes – festival wristbands


Rock Werchter has announced plans for ‘Rock Werchter for Live2020’, an intimate concert event set to take place on the Werchter festival site on 2–5 July, the original dates of the 2020 festival.

Featuring three days of concerts at a new ‘summer bar’ (Zomerbar) at the festival park’s North West Walls, Rock Werchter for Live2020 will raise funds for Live2020, a solidarity fund to support the Belgian live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Zomerbar concerts feature Selah Sue on Thursday 2 July, Tourist LeMC on Friday 3 July and Bazart on Saturday 4 July, with just 200 tickets available for each all patrons seated at tables of four. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (20 June) via ticketmaster.be.

On Sunday, a larger virtual event, with Emma Bale, Glints, Sons, Eefje de Visser and Arno, will be broadcast live on CanvasProximus Pickx and rockwerchter.be.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Live2020 fund

The event will also include a quiz on Saturday night, while a Live2020 merchandise range is available from Rock Werchter’s web shop, with all proceeds going towards the Live2020 fund.

The physical edition of Rock Werchter 2020 was called off, along with Belgium’s other major festivals, on 15 April.

For more information about Rock Werchter for Live2020, visit rockwerchter.be/en/live2020.

 

