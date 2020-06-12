Record sell-out for Primavera Sound 2021

Primavera Sound has reported a record sell-out for its 2021 edition, as fans "show their passion for music is stronger than the fear of uncertainty”

The 2021 edition of Primavera Sound Barcelona has sold out of all full festival tickets and day tickets in just ten days.

The Barcelona event joins Denmark’s Roskilde Festival to report a quick sell-out for next year. Only 15% of the 80,000 festival tickets sold for Roskilde 2020 were returned for a cash refund, rather than retained for 2021, and were resold in a matter of hours. The remaining 5,000 Roskilde day tickets will go on sale in autumn 2020.





Primavera Sound, which was forced to cancelled its 2020 edition despite rescheduling from June to August, released tickets for its 2021 event on 3 June, the same day it revealed the first line-up details for next year’s festival.

“[Fans] have shown that there is hope for massive live music events and have decided that their passion for music is stronger than the fear of uncertainty”

Organisers have since gone on to confirm many more acts, with many acts from the 2020 billing, including Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Tyler the Creator, the Strokes and the National reconfirmed for 2021, as well as new additions such as Gorillaz and Tame Impala.

The Primavera Sound team thanks “the vast majority” of 2020 ticketholders who kept hold of their tickets for 2021, as well as the new buyers, “who have shown that there is hope for massive live music events and have decided that their passion for music is stronger than the fear of uncertainty”.

The team adds that the sell-out, which was done in record time, would not have ben possible without commitment from artists, and work from sponsors, collaborators and partners.

Primavera Sound 2021 will take place form 2 to 6 June at Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.