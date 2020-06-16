Norway gives go-ahead for 200-cap. events

The Norwegian government has further eased restrictions on live events, exempting artists from the one-metre distancing rule and increasing capacity limits to 200

The Norwegian government yesterday (15 June) quadrupled the number of people allowed to attend live shows in the country, giving the green light to events of up to 200 people.

Under the new phase of regulations, there will also be an exemption of the one-metre distancing rule for performers, dancers, musicians and singers.





Event organisers must present a plan for infection control management, as well as conducting a risk assessment to decide how governmental requirements can be met and whether it is possible to run the event in accordance with regulations.

Live music was permitted to make a comeback in Norway earlier than in many other European countries, with events of up to 50 people allowed since early May, although promoters IQ spoke to at the time stressed the financial inviability of operating under such restrictions.

“We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of infection throughout the summer”

Elsewhere in the Nordics, capacity limits have been eased much more swiftly, with concerts of up to 500 people already taking place in Denmark and Finland.

If infection rates are kept under control, the capacity limit in Norway could potentially rise to 500 by September at the earliest.

“We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of infection throughout the summer,” comments Norwegian prime minister Erna Solberg.

“We are giving greater freedom, but this is freedom under responsibility. It is as important as before to follow the infection control rules. Otherwise, the efforts in recent months will have been in vain.”

Photo: Tore Sætre/Wikimedia Commons in the immediate vicinity of the image (CC BY-SA 4.0) (cropped)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.