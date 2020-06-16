Masks for Music aims to help cash-strapped companies

By enabling music companies to make money from selling face coverings, Masks for Music says it hopes to support "music brands during this difficult time"

Music for Music, a new initiative that enables music professionals to market and sell face coverings, has launched to the global music industry.

Described as an affiliate solution that offers “all global music industry professionals a way to help relieve pandemic financial insecurity”, Masks for Music – the initiative of electronic music veteran Lindi Delight –allows individuals, venues, artists, agencies and other music-biz customers to register for a link to sell one of three different packs of masks to their network.





The seller keeps 50% of the proceeds, with 40% (21% for packaging/production costs and 19% for “operational costs”) going to Masks for Music and 10% to music-industry charities.

“Wearing a protective mask in public is set to become more widely adopted and potentially a requirement for future music event attendees. It is great to see the Masks for Music initiative presenting a new potential income opportunity for music artists and those in the industry who wish to engage,” says Greg Marshall of the Association for Electronic Music, a Masks for Music Partner.

“It makes sense to buy masks in a way which supports a specific music club, artist, business or individual”

“As so many people will be purchasing protective masks over the coming months, it makes sense to buy them in a way which supports a specific music club, artist, business or individual who may be in need of financial assistance. Masks For Music’s innovative approach presents the opportunity to do just that while also supporting a number of charity options.”

Face masks and coverings have become a new revenue stream for artists and labels amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many selling branded versions featuring their logos and artwork.

“In difficult times, new ideas are what the music industry needs to survive,” says spokesperson for the Alberta Electronic Music Conference, another Masks for Music partner.

“This project is a win for artists, fans and society as a whole. We are happy to support any idea that can allow the world to flatten the curve faster, while supporting artists and music brands during this difficult time.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.