Lucy Dickins named WME co-head of music as Geiger exits

After 17 years, Marc Geiger is out as WME's worldwide head of music, with a wider shake-up also seeing Adele agent Lucy Dickins appointed a co-head

Following months of speculation, WME’s worldwide head of music, Marc Geiger, has confirmed he is leaving the agency after 17 years.

Under the leadership of Geiger, who joined the then-William Morris Agency in 2003, WME’s music division has “become a global powerhouse,” comments Lloyd Braun, president of representation at parent company Endeavor. “During his tenure, Marc led countless agency initiatives and firsts for the music industry, including the creation of festivals and EDM divisions and building out WME’s leading London and Sydney music teams.





“We thank Marc for his countless contributions to WME and wish him all the best going forward.”

Also out is co-head of music Sara Newkirk Simon, who moves into a consultancy role in the wider Endeavor business. She is replaced as WME’s third music co-head by Lucy Dickins, head of the agency’s UK music division, who joined WME last year.

Other co-heads Scott Clayton and Kirk Sommer remain in their current roles.

“The past 17 years have been an incredible ride, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s best artists and colleagues,” comments Geiger, whose Breakfast Meeting interview was a highlight of ILMC 28.

“I’m proud of all that we accomplished, most especially the team we built during my time with the agency. I know they will achieve great things in the future.”

Geiger’s next destination is unclear, though speculation has linked him to an executive role at streaming giant Spotify.

This story will be updated.

