Lockdown listening: IQ New Signings playlist returns

The monthly new music playlist is back for June, with contributions from Paradigm, UTA, CAA, ICM, Primary, X-ray and many more

IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, returns today, providing the perfect soundtrack for those long summer afternoons in lockdown.

Launched last month, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agencies.





The June edition features contributions from CAA, ITB, X-ray Touring, UTA, ATC Live, Primary Talent International, Paradigm, ICM, 13 Artists and Pitch & Smith, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here if you missed May and need to catch up first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for June’s New Signings playlist is:

Agency Artist Track title ATC Live Moscoman Eyes Wide Shut Egyptian Blue Nylon Wire Christian Lee Hutson Lose this Number Malaki Fair Play Black Pumas Fast Car CAA Pip Millett June Avenue Beat I Don't Really Like Your Boyfriend Freddie Gibbs God Is Perfect Dan D’Lion Pull Me Under Mimi Webb Before I Go ICM Partners Odie Slowly Nation of Language The Wall & I Madison Beer Selfish VanJess Dysfunctional ITB Pins Ghosting October Drift Forever Whatever July 7 Dentro Samuel Jack Gotta Be Alright The Estevans Wrong Idea Paradigm Bakar Hell N Back Denzel Curry Pig Feet (feat. Kamasi Washington, G Perico and Daylyt) Duchess Elephant Mariah the Scientist RIP Tkay Maidza Shook UTA Che Lingo (UK) My Blok Frankie Beetlestone (UK) HMU Again Dreya Skippin Evann McIntosh (US) What Dreams Are Made Of Silly Boy Blue (FR) The Fight X-ray Touring Yumi Zouma Cool for a Second Kris Barras Band What a Way to Go The Chats Pub Feed Broken Witt Rebels Running with the Wolves Lovelytheband I Should be Happy Primary Talent Biicla No Place Thick 5 Years Behind Baby Queen Internet Religion Luke Elliot All on Board Courtings David Byrne's Badside 13 Artists Josh Vine How Many Times The Mysterines I Win Every Time Nito NB L’s Down Caro Figure Me Out Orlando Weeks Blame or Love or Nothing Pitch & Smith Lime Surf N Turf Jess Williamson Infinite Scroll Drab City Troubled Girl Marie Davidson Work It Le Ren Love Can’t be the Only Reason to Stay

