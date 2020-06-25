Lockdown listening: IQ New Signings playlist returns

Tours may have ground to a halt, but talent development goes on, as many agents and managers find themselves with free time during the coronavirus outbreak
The monthly new music playlist is back for June, with contributions from Paradigm, UTA, CAA, ICM, Primary, X-ray and many more
IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, returns today, providing the perfect soundtrack for those long summer afternoons in lockdown.
Launched last month, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agencies.
The June edition features contributions from CAA, ITB, X-ray Touring, UTA, ATC Live, Primary Talent International, Paradigm, ICM, 13 Artists and Pitch & Smith, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here if you missed May and need to catch up first.
Separated by agency, the full track list for June’s New Signings playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Track title
|ATC Live
|Moscoman
|Eyes Wide Shut
|Egyptian Blue
|Nylon Wire
|Christian Lee Hutson
|Lose this Number
|Malaki
|Fair Play
|Black Pumas
|Fast Car
|CAA
|Pip Millett
|June
|Avenue Beat
|I Don't Really Like Your Boyfriend
|Freddie Gibbs
|God Is Perfect
|Dan D’Lion
|Pull Me Under
|Mimi Webb
|Before I Go
|ICM Partners
|Odie
|Slowly
|Nation of Language
|The Wall & I
|Madison Beer
|Selfish
|VanJess
|Dysfunctional
|ITB
|Pins
|Ghosting
|October Drift
|Forever Whatever
|July 7
|Dentro
|Samuel Jack
|Gotta Be Alright
|The Estevans
|Wrong Idea
|Paradigm
|Bakar
|Hell N Back
|Denzel Curry
|Pig Feet (feat. Kamasi Washington, G Perico and Daylyt)
|Duchess
|Elephant
|Mariah the Scientist
|RIP
|Tkay Maidza
|Shook
|UTA
|Che Lingo (UK)
|My Blok
|Frankie Beetlestone (UK)
|HMU Again
|Dreya
|Skippin
|Evann McIntosh (US)
|What Dreams Are Made Of
|Silly Boy Blue (FR)
|The Fight
|X-ray Touring
|Yumi Zouma
|Cool for a Second
|Kris Barras Band
|What a Way to Go
|The Chats
|Pub Feed
|Broken Witt Rebels
|Running with the Wolves
|Lovelytheband
|I Should be Happy
|Primary Talent
|Biicla
|No Place
|Thick
|5 Years Behind
|Baby Queen
|Internet Religion
|Luke Elliot
|All on Board
|Courtings
|David Byrne's Badside
|13 Artists
|Josh Vine
|How Many Times
|The Mysterines
|I Win Every Time
|Nito NB
|L’s Down
|Caro
|Figure Me Out
|Orlando Weeks
|Blame or Love or Nothing
|Pitch & Smith
|Lime
|Surf N Turf
|Jess Williamson
|Infinite Scroll
|Drab City
|Troubled Girl
|Marie Davidson
|Work It
|Le Ren
|Love Can’t be the Only Reason to Stay
