Lockdown listening: IQ New Signings playlist returns

The monthly new music playlist is back for June, with contributions from Paradigm, UTA, CAA, ICM, Primary, X-ray and many more

By IQ on 25 Jun 2020

IQ New Signings playlist June 2020

IQ’s New Signings playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by major international booking agencies, returns today, providing the perfect soundtrack for those long summer afternoons in lockdown.

Launched last month, the playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agencies.

The June edition features contributions from CAA, ITB, X-ray Touring, UTA, ATC Live, Primary Talent International, Paradigm, ICM, 13 Artists and Pitch & Smith, each of which have picked up to five tracks apiece featuring some of their most exciting new talent.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below – or click here if you missed May and need to catch up first.

Separated by agency, the full track list for June’s New Signings playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistTrack title
ATC LiveMoscomanEyes Wide Shut
Egyptian BlueNylon Wire
Christian Lee HutsonLose this Number
MalakiFair Play
Black PumasFast Car
CAAPip MillettJune
Avenue BeatI Don't Really Like Your Boyfriend
Freddie GibbsGod Is Perfect
Dan D’LionPull Me Under
Mimi WebbBefore I Go
ICM PartnersOdieSlowly
Nation of LanguageThe Wall & I
Madison BeerSelfish
VanJessDysfunctional
ITBPinsGhosting
October DriftForever Whatever
July 7Dentro
Samuel JackGotta Be Alright
The EstevansWrong Idea
ParadigmBakarHell N Back
Denzel CurryPig Feet (feat. Kamasi Washington, G Perico and Daylyt)
DuchessElephant
Mariah the ScientistRIP
Tkay MaidzaShook
UTAChe Lingo (UK)My Blok
Frankie Beetlestone (UK)HMU Again
DreyaSkippin
Evann McIntosh (US)What Dreams Are Made Of
Silly Boy Blue (FR)The Fight
X-ray TouringYumi ZoumaCool for a Second
Kris Barras BandWhat a Way to Go
The ChatsPub Feed
Broken Witt RebelsRunning with the Wolves
LovelythebandI Should be Happy
Primary TalentBiiclaNo Place
Thick5 Years Behind
Baby QueenInternet Religion
Luke ElliotAll on Board
CourtingsDavid Byrne's Badside
13 ArtistsJosh VineHow Many Times
The MysterinesI Win Every Time
Nito NBL’s Down
CaroFigure Me Out
Orlando WeeksBlame or Love or Nothing
Pitch & SmithLimeSurf N Turf
Jess WilliamsonInfinite Scroll
Drab CityTroubled Girl
Marie DavidsonWork It
Le RenLove Can’t be the Only Reason to Stay

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

