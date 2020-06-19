Lanxess Arena to reopen at 5% capacity

The 20,000-capacity Lanxess Arena in Cologne will sit up to 895 fans in “cubes”, blocks of seats separated by a distance of 1.5 metres

Cologne’s 20,000-capacity Lanxess Arena will reopen to visitors on Saturday (20 June) for the first time in over three months.

Live events have been banned in Germany since the country enteted into lockdown in March. Earlier this week, the German government extended its ban on large-scale events (+5,000-cap.) until the end of October, prompting some in the event industry to organise an upcoming protest to raise awareness for the challenges facing the sector.





Although unable to operate at anywhere close to its usual capacity, Lanxess is implementing the Arena Now! programme, a system that enables large event spaces to restart business in accordance with Covid-19 regulations, to welcome 895 fans at a time, equating to 5% of its full capacity.

Fans will be seated in “cubes” – blocks of four seats located on the arena floor with a distance of 1.5 metres between each – to view performances from acts including Wincent Weiss, DJ Don Diablo, Kasalla, Beatrice Egli, Nena and Rammstein tribute Völkerball.

“For the future, other concepts must be developed that are economically responsible for all parties”

The arena will also be divided into five different zones to prevent a build-up of visitors in any one area, with entry points for each visitor selected based on the distance to their event area.

Comprehensive hygiene and disinfection measures, distancing rules, mandatory mask wearing in communal spaces and the use of contact tracing are among other Arena Now! protocols.

“Arena Now! is about preserving people’s passion for events and giving the artists a platform through which they can finally perform in front of a live audience,” says Lanxess MD Stefan Loch, adding that the current system has “no economic component” for promoters Boathouse Live and Chicos Event, or for the arena itself.

“I am very pleased that our interior will light up again from 20 June, even if under special conditions. For the future, other concepts must be developed that are economically responsible for all parties.”

Tickets for upcoming shows at Lanxess Arena can be purchased here.

