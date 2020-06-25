Industry veteran Vince Power takes control of Dingwalls

Vince Power, the founder of the former Mean Fiddler venue and festival powerhouse, says he may not be able to reopen London venue Dingwalls until 2021

Mean Fiddler founder Vince Power has taken over the running of Dingwalls, a 500-capacity venue in Camden, London.

The promoter, who sold his Mean Fiddler venue and festival empire to Clear Channel – now Live Nation – in 2005, has taken over operations of the iconic venue from Enhanced Hospitality, the Camden New Journal has confirmed.





First opened in 1973, Dingwalls has hosted acts including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Strokes, Ellie Goulding, Stereophonics, R.E.M. and the Foo Fighters over the years. The Darkness performed at the venue last year as part of the International Festival Forum (IFF).

“There are still some things we have to work out – how we manage the lockdown situation and what it means for live music,” comments Power.

“We may not be able to open until New Year. We are working through plans of what we can do there.

“Our music venues face massive uncertainties – I hope Vince’s expertise will help Dingwalls thrive”

“[Dingwalls] has such a rich history, though in recent years it has been up and down. It needs a lot of attention but I am excited about it.”

With Mean Fiddler, Power managed London venues including the Jazz Cafe, the Garage, the Clapham Grand and the Kentish Town Forum.

“Vince Power has a great history in running successful live venues and festivals in London,” says Camden culture and communications officer Jonathan Simpson.

“Our music venues face massive uncertainties due to the public health pandemic and when they reopen they will need our support more than ever. I hope Vince’s expertise will help Dingwalls thrive.”

Power has set up a number of ventures since Mean Fiddler, including the Vince Power Music Group, which went into liquidation in 2012, and Music Festivals plc, which he floated on London’s Alternative Investment Market in 2011, raising £6.5 million.

Photo: Ewan Munro/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0) (cropped)

