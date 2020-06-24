Industry pros set up Covid-safe performance space

The Collective Sessions is a collaborative effort between tour managers, suppliers and technicians to provide a high-production value, Covid-safe performance space

A cooperative of live touring crew and suppliers have come together to launch the Collective Sessions, a fully functional live performance space equipped with full-scale production and Covid-19 safety features.

The brainchild Simon Schofield, who has coordinated video teams for the likes of the Rolling Stones, Metallica and Arcade Fire, and Suzi Green, tour manager for acts such as PJ Harvey, the Chemical Brothers and Marina, the Collective Sessions aims to generate income for music industry freelancers and small businesses, as well as offering an affordable option for artists to broadcast high-production value live streams on any chosen plartform.





“As touring crew, we take pride in finding solutions to unforeseen situations,”comments Schofiled, “and it’s this that bring us together in this project.”

The new space, which will be offered at a “significantly reduced rate” is located an hour outside of London at the Millennium Studios facility. Lighting packages will be provided by GLS Lighting, supplier to Green Man Festival, Beautiful Days and artists including Flaming Lips and Michael Kiwanuka, with an audio package delivered by Urban Audio Productions, which works with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Super Sonic Festival and Boomtown festival.

Really Creative Media (RCM) will provide the filming for the livestreamed performances, with options for remote camera management, roving steady cams, broadcast camera channels and LED screen displays.

The Millennium team will undertake regular cleaning and disinfecting of the space and equipment used for the Collective Sessions. The facility also houses a Covid-19 research facility and works to industry safety guidelines.

“Having watched our livelihoods disappear for the foreseeable future, we knew there must be something we could do that helps everyone,” says Green.

“This project puts quality livestreaming within reach of many more artists who’d maybe ruled it out as being too expensive a way to stay in touch with their fanbase.”

“The live music industry is in a tough place, so we’re happy to be giving artists these possibilities at a reasonable cost,” adds RCM’s Nick Dew.

“Our in-house technology, alongside Millennium Studio’s new dedicated performance space, means we can combine live streaming broadcast technology, alongside creative content generation and performance capture, to enable professionally produced live streaming performances and presentations.”

Digital ticketing partners are to be announced, offering artists the option of selling tickets to fans fund production costs.

