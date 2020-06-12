Indie agencies join forces for advocacy group

The National Independent Talent Organization, founded by 14 independent agencies in the US, advocates on behalf of small businesses and individuals working in live music

A group of 14 independent talent agencies in the US has formed the National Independent Talent Organization (Nito), a non-profit advocacy group aiming to help small businesses through the Covid-19 crisis.

The founding companies, which include Entourage Talent, Ground Control Touring, New Frontier Touring and Skyline Artists Agency, together represent more than 2,000 artists and look to “promot[e] the welfare and prosperity of its members and their represented artists”, as well as working to protect the live music community as a whole.





The group has invited other small business within the US live music ecosystem, as well as majority owner-operated independent management companies, artists, crew and other live touring entities, to join them as associate members.

As of press time, Nito’s total membership stands at over 50 members and growing.

“We are speaking out collectively for ourselves and all those that we individually work to generate income for,” comments Wayne Forte, owner of Entourage Talent. “[That’s] not simply the musical artists we represent, but the thousands and thousands of people who rely on our industry and our work for their living.

“We have to continue to do this while inadvertently helping to frame and preserve the soundtrack of millions and millions of lives.”

While Nito states it is “still unknown” when live music as we know it will return, the group “will fight to keep this community alive until it’s safe again to gather with friends and other fans to share these experiences that are some of the best moments of our lives.”

The group follows the formation of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) in the US earlier this year.

A full list of Nito founding members can be found below:

Entourage Talent / Wayne Forte

Ground Control Touring / Eric Dimenstein

High Road Touring / Frank Riley

Leave Home Booking / Stormy Shepherd

Madison House / Nadia Prescher

Mongrel Music / Brad Madison

New Frontier Touring / Paul Lohr

Panache Booking / Michelle Cable

Partisan Arts / Tom Chauncey, Hank Sacks

Pinnacle Entertainment / Scott Sokol

Sound Talent Group / Dave Shapiro

Skyline Artists Agency / Mark Lourie, Bruce Houghton

TKO / Steve Schenck

The Kurland Agency / Ted Kurland, Jack Randall

