Greece allows outdoor events to operate at 75% capacity

The Greek government has announced plans for its next stage of reopening, beginning 1 July, which will see outdoor venues run at up to three-quarters of full capacity

The Greek government announced yesterday (25 June) that it will allow seated, open-air events of up to 75% capacity to take place from 1 July.

It had previously been stated that open-air events would be permitted to restart from 15 July, at only 40% capacity.





Under the new guidelines, one seat should be kept free between different parties, with group bookings of up to four people permitted.

A distance of three metres must be maintained between the performer and the first row of spectators, with one-and-a-half metres kept between individual performers.

When entering and exiting the venue, or purchasing food and drink, a distance of one-and-a-half metres must also be maintained between individuals.

The Greek government announced yesterday that it will allow seated, open-air events of up to 75% capacity to take place from 1 July

Hygiene measures such as frequent disinfecting of communal spaces and surfaces, and the use of gloves and masks, will also be in place.

It remains unclear when standing events will be allowed to resume.

Entertainment and sports venues were permitted to reopen at the beginning of June in Greece, but the country’s prime minster Kyriakos Mitsotakis had previously said that summer festivals and concerts were unlikely to take place.

However, with easing happening more quickly, it appears this may not be the case. Greek promoter Xlalala recently announced plans for upcoming festivals in Athens and Thessaloniki, due to take place at the end of July and start of August.

Photo: European People’s Party/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) (cropped)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.