German venues to turn red to protest shutdown

Music venues and significant historical buildings in Germany will be illuminated red on 22 June as part of the Night Of Light 2020 campaign, as the events industry protests against the continuation of its shutdown.

Launched by Essen-based live and brand communication company LK-AG, the campaign follows the decision by the German government to extend the current ban on large-scale live events until the end of October. No concerts, festivals or events have taken place in Germany since the country entered lockdown in March. The government recently dedicated a €150 million funding package to help revive the sector.





The Night of Light campaign will also feature a virtual event from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., hosted by promoter and campaign streaming partner BigCityBeats, with DJs performing across three floors in futuristic event venue the Adam Hall Group Experience Centre in Frankfurt.

“With this appeal we are addressing each individual politician in the country to finally wake up”

DJs performing at the event include Gestört aber GeiL, Le Shuuk, Milk & Sugar, Musti Nero, Paul Van Dyk, Simina Grigoriu, DJ Teddy-O and ASK:ME.

“The event industry will not survive the next 100 days,” comments LK-AG CEO Tom Koperek. “The current requirements and restrictions make the economic implementation of events practically impossible.”

“With this appeal we are addressing each individual politician in the country to finally wake up,” adds BigCityBeats founder Bernd Breiter.

The Winter edition of BigCityBeats World Club Dome festival will take place in Dusseldorf in January 2021.

The event will be streamed live across all BigCityBeats social media channels, on the official Night of Light website and on various other partner channels. Viewers are encouraged to post pictures and videos from their illuminated cities under the hashtag #NightOfLight2020.

