GEI launches Summer Series of virtual panels

The first Summer Series session, set for Friday 5 June, will focus on ‘Preventing Plastic Pollution Post Pandemic’

The first live GEI Summer Series session, organised by A Greener Festival and the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI), takes place on World Environment Day this Friday (5 June).

Featuring speakers from the environmental and live events sectors, the virtual panel, Preventing Plastic Pollution Post Pandemic, will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube at 3pm BST (4pm CET).

With Covid-19 pandemic having turned business as usual upside down, panellists will consider how this ‘new normal’ is affecting the use of plastics.

Are perceptions and protocols for reuse being reframed? How do we manage the mounting requirement for personal protective equipment (PPE), which are often often single-use plastics? What changes, ideas and actions are coming from the event community during this period of reflection and response, and where do we go from here?

A Greener Festival’s Claire O’Neill chairs the session, which also features:

Melinda Watson, plastics campaigner, Raw Foundation

Camille Guitteau, project manager, Bye Bye Plastic

Patricia Yagüe, head of sustainability. Europe, Live Nation

Alex Brooke, co-founder, Peppermint Events and Bars

James Roles, founder, Stack-Cup

The event will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook. Viewers can submit questions for the panellists and comments during the session, which is free to join.

For more information, contact hello@agreenerfestival.com.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.