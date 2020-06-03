Denmark announces first post-Covid-19 concert

Steen Jørgensen will play Denmark's first major rock show since the coronavirus crisis began in front of a live audience on Friday 26 June

Denmark will host its first major rock concert since March this month when Steen Jørgensen plays the DR Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

The show, set for Friday 26 June, will see Jørgensen (pictured) – the frontman of post-punk heroes Sort Sol, and a former judge on The Voice Denmark – perform in front of a live, albeit significantly under-capacity, audience at the 1,800-cap. venue.

Promoted by Live Nation’s PDH Music, the historic concert will be limited to 500 people, with the Concert Hall (Koncerthuset) set out according to Danish authorities’ guidelines to ensure social distancing among fans.

“All of Denmark has been looking forward to experiencing live music once again, and now the day has finally come when we can again see a rock concert in the beautiful setting of the Concert Hall,” says PDH in an announcement.

Tickets, priced at 370 kr. (€50) go on sale tomorrow at 10am local time via drkoncerthuset.dk and livenation.dk.

