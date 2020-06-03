fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Denmark announces first post-Covid-19 concert

Steen Jørgensen will play Denmark's first major rock show since the coronavirus crisis began in front of a live audience on Friday 26 June

By IQ on 03 Jun 2020

Steen Jørgensen will play Denmark's first major post-lockdown show on 26 June

Steen Jørgensen will play Denmark's first major post-lockdown show on 26 June


image © Martin Bubandt

Denmark will host its first major rock concert since March this month when Steen Jørgensen plays the DR Concert Hall in Copenhagen.

The show, set for Friday 26 June, will see Jørgensen (pictured) – the frontman of post-punk heroes Sort Sol, and a former judge on The Voice Denmark – perform in front of a live, albeit significantly under-capacity, audience at the 1,800-cap. venue.

Promoted by Live Nation’s PDH Music, the historic concert will be limited to 500 people, with the Concert Hall (Koncerthuset) set out according to Danish authorities’ guidelines to ensure social distancing among fans.

“All of Denmark has been looking forward to experiencing live music once again, and now the day has finally come when we can again see a rock concert in the beautiful setting of the Concert Hall,” says PDH in an announcement.

Tickets, priced at 370 kr. (€50) go on sale tomorrow at 10am local time via drkoncerthuset.dk and livenation.dk.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Popular articles

news|01 Jun 2020

WHO releases new guidance on ‘mass gatherings’

news|01 Jun 2020

Live music companies back Black Out Tuesday

news|01 Jun 2020

Facebook launches live events app Venue

news|01 Jun 2020

NZ music industry receives €9.2m recovery package

news|01 Jun 2020

Hard-hit grassroots sector focus of next IQ panel

The essential live music business newsletter