Crew Nation Presents to debut in Madrid in July

Live Nation has announced the Crew Nation Presents concert series, which will take place in Madrid from 15 July, as Spain prepares to allow outdoor concerts of up to 800 people.

Taking place at 2,500-capacity La Riviera, the series of reduced-capacity concerts will raise funds for artists’ technicians, musicians and touring staff affected by the live event shutdown, with €1 from every ticket donated to Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief fund.

Starting on 15 July, the shows will run until mid-September. Confirmed acts include singer-songwriter El Kanka, pop group Miss Caffeina, rock band Sex Museum, psychedelic rumba band Tu Otra Bonita and alternative rock musician Xoel López.

Tickets for Crew Nation Presents concerts go on sale on 22 June at 10 a.m. here.

Spain is expected to move into the final stage of its reopening plan next week, which will see the reopening of clubs and bars at a third of usual capacity, indoor shows of up 80 people allowed and a capacity limit of 800 for outdoor events.

The news comes as Madrid’s 16,000-capacity WiZink Center announces its intention to open its doors – both virtually and physically – in the coming weeks.

Under the new phase of reopening, the arena will be able to admit a “significant” proportion of its full capacity for seated shows.

More details will be available on the WiZink Center website in the next few days.

Photo: Fermín Rodríguez Fajardo/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) (cropped)

