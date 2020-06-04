Central European countries ease event restrictions

Events of 500 people can take place in the Czech Republic and German capital in June, with Switzerland permitting shows of up to 300, as restrictions ease

Capacity limits on events are being partially lifted in central European countries including Austria, Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as in the capital of Germany, as reopening progress across the continent.

As of 8 June in the Czech Republic, it will possible to organise both indoor and outdoor events with up to 500 people. The obligation to maintain social distancing in venues will no longer apply after this date.

In the German capital of Berlin, 500 people will also be able to attend events – only in an outdoor space – from 16 June. The capacity limit will rise to 1,000 from the end of the month. Restrictions on indoor events in the city have yet to be lifted.

Switzerland is also progressing with its reopening plan. The country moves into its third phase of lockdown lifting on Saturday (6 June), permitting public events of up to 300 people.

Maintaining a distance of two metres between individuals remains “the most important measure for avoiding the spread of the virus”, reads government regulations, with seating spaced out accordingly and staggered entry and exit times.

If, for operational reasons, it is not possible to maintain such a distance, masks must be worn and appropriate hygiene precautions taken.

The government will decide on 24 June whether to increase the capacity limit to 1,000 people. Large-scale events of more than 1,000 attendees remain banned until the end of August.

In Austria, restrictions have been lifted to a smaller extent, with events of up to 100 people now permitted. Both the wearing face masks and social distancing measures are still in place.

A maximum of 250 fans for indoor performances and 500 for outdoor shows will be allowed from 1 July, increasing to 1,000 people for indoor events in the final stage and 1,250 for outdoor shows from 1 August, provided organisers present authorities with an adequate safety plan.

Other European countries to recently ease restrictions include Poland, where outdoor shows of up 150 people are allowed, and Nordic nations Denmark and Finland, where events are up to 500 people can take place.

