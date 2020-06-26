Booking agent Kara James joins ITB

James, who left WME earlier this year, will work with ITB's Rod MacSween, as well as developing her own roster

Booking agent Kara James will join ITB on 1 July, Rod MacSween, co-founder and CEO of the London-based agency, announced today (26 June).

Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, James – a respected agent who has worked with acts including Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Red Fang, the Kills and the Pretty Reckless – was with WME, having been promoted from assistant to agent in 2015.





“I look forward to her joining our agency team,” says International Talent Booking (ITB). “Kara will be working closely with me, as well as developing her own roster.

“We are building for the future, and we feel Kara will be a valuable member”

“In spite of the problems caused by this disaster to live music [Covid-19], with so many shows being postponed or cancelled, we are building for the future and feel Kara will be a valuable member.”

WME is known to have laid off a number of staff earlier this year, with a number of agents affected by recent cuts to 20% of its workforce globally.

Its worldwide head of music, Marc Geiger, announced his departure yesterday, in a reshuffle that also saw UK agent Lucy Dickins appointed co-head of music.

