fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Booking agent Kara James joins ITB

James, who left WME earlier this year, will work with ITB's Rod MacSween, as well as developing her own roster

By IQ on 26 Jun 2020

Kara James at the 25th Arthur Awards in 2019, where she presented an award to CTS Eventim

James at the 25th Arthur Awards in 2019, where she presented an award to CTS Eventim


Booking agent Kara James will join ITB on 1 July, Rod MacSween, co-founder and CEO of the London-based agency, announced today (26 June).

Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, James – a respected agent who has worked with acts including Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Red Fang, the Kills and the Pretty Reckless – was with WME, having been promoted from assistant to agent in 2015.

“I look forward to her joining our agency team,” says International Talent Booking (ITB). “Kara will be working closely with me, as well as developing her own roster.

“We are building for the future, and we feel Kara will be a valuable member”

“In spite of the problems caused by this disaster to live music [Covid-19], with so many shows being postponed or cancelled, we are building for the future and feel Kara will be a valuable member.”

WME is known to have laid off a number of staff earlier this year, with a number of agents affected by recent cuts to 20% of its workforce globally.

Its worldwide head of music, Marc Geiger, announced his departure yesterday, in a reshuffle that also saw UK agent Lucy Dickins appointed co-head of music.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Popular articles

news|25 Jun 2020

Lucy Dickins named WME co-head of music as Geiger exits

news|22 Jun 2020

2,000 attend concert at Accor Arena in Paris

news|24 Jun 2020

Mojo partners with Vodafone for virtual concert platform

news|24 Jun 2020

Industry pros set up Covid-safe performance space

news|23 Jun 2020

Belgian govt develops tool to aid event reopening

The essential live music business newsletter