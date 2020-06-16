Biggest billing of the summer? Exit unveils 2020 line-up

Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz and Robin Schulz are among those performing at Exit Festival in August, as the festival prepares to run at half its usual capacity

Organisers of Exit Festival have revealed the first wave of acts for this summer’s event, which could well be one of the only major European festivals to take place this year.

Amid a sea of major festival cancellations, the Exit team confirmed the festival was going ahead this year, following a recommendation from the Serbian prime minster that the event be postponed to August, rather than cancelled.





Among those travelling to Serbia to perform at the festival, which is taking place from 13 to 16 August, are Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Robin Schulz, Marcel Dettmann, Denis Sulta, Roni Size and Paul Kalkbrenner, with many more acts yet to be announced.

In accordance with health and government guidelines, Exit will open at least 20 stages and zones throughout its expansive site at the Petrovaradin fortress, with the number of attendees limited to 50% of its usual 55,000-person capacity.

“We wish to send a message of hope to the world that the worst is behind us where the pandemic is concerned”

The festival’s main stage, MTS dance arena and No Sleep Novi Sad stage will all be in operation this year, as well as latino, hip-hop, drum and bass and reggae stages, and the Urban Bug stage, an area dedicated to showcasing local acts

Founded 20 years ago as a campaign for peace and freedom in Serbia and the Balkans, the social message of Exit Festival “seems as important [now] as ever”, says festival co-founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević.

“We wish to send a message of hope to the world that the worst is behind us where the pandemic is concerned, but also stress that there is so much work we all need to do for issues such as racial inequality and the destruction of our planet.”

Tickets for Exit Festival 2020 are available here for €99 and with travel packages starting from €149. The festival is also offering its usual “4+1” offer, with groups buying four tickets getting a fifth for free.

Fans who purchased tickets before sales were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak can decide to use their ticket for the August edition of the festival, exchange it for next year’s festival, or seek a refund in accordance with Serbian Government conditions for events postponed due to Covid-19.

