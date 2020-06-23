Belgian govt develops tool to aid event reopening

The Event Risk Model will enable organisers to plan socially distanced events, as the sector pressures the government for more information on reopening

The Belgian events industry is working together with the government to develop an ‘Event Risk Model’ (ERM), an online tool that would allow event organisers and venue operators to assess potential safety risks and figure out the best way to put on shows while adhering to safety guidelines.

The tool, which was unveiled by Belgian prime minister Sophie Wilmès, will be available as soon as it gets the greenlight from the National Security Council.





The events sector is hoping to get its hands on the ERM before 1 July, when 200-capacity shows are expected to be permitted in accordance with social distancing rules.

The tool will enable organisers to calculate the maximum possible capacity for shows based on their venue size and usual capacity.

Earlier this month, members of the Belgian events industry protested against the lack of support for the industry, which is thought to have been largely forgotten by the government.

Around 1,500 music boxes were placed on the steps of the Palais 5 exhibition centre in Brussels, which has been shuttered since March, in a symbolic act of protest. A similar sort of protest also took place in neighbouring Germany this week, as venues were illuminated in red to raise awarreness for the challenges facing the business.

Belgium’s National Security Council is meeting tomorrow (24 June) to discuss the next phase of lockdown easing. The Belgian prime minister has stated that a final decision has yet to be made on whether to maintain a capacity limit on events throughoutAugust and September.

A summer-long ban on large-scale events in Belgium has seen the cancellation of festivals including Rock Werchter, Pukkelpop, Dour Festival, Graspop Metal Meeting and Tomorrowland. A series of intimate concerts will take place on the Werchter festival site from 2 to 5 July to raise money for Live2020, a solidarity fund to support the Belgian live industry during the pandemic.

