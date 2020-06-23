75% of music fans up for attending socially distanced shows

A survey by event discovery platform Skiddle has shown eagerness for live events to restart, with two thirds saying they will attend a show within a month of reopening

UK-based event discovery and ticketing platform Skiddle has revealed that three quarters of respondents to a recent survey would be happy to attend a socially distanced live music event before the end of the year.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson today announced further easing to lockdown restrictions, stating that hospitality venues including pubs and restaurants will reopen from 4 July, with the current two-metre distancing rule being reduced to one. Under the eased plans, music venues can reopen but cannot hold live performances and nightclubs and exhibtion centres must remain closed.

In a survey sent out to 200,000 Skiddle customers, almost two thirds (65%) of respondents said they are planning on returning to live music events within one month of lockdown being lifted. Of those, 42% stated they would be willing to go to a show “straight away”, following the easing of restrictions.





Less than 9% of those surveyed said they would wait over six months after lockdown before attending live music events.

Over 70% said they were ‘likely’ to attend both indoor and outdoor events post-lockdown, with more than half saying they would attend a seating-only event (with at least one empty seat between those who do not live together).

Respondents also expressed excitement for future events, with 38% of respondents saying they have already bought tickets for 2021 events and a further 47% stating they would be likely to before the end of the year.

Over 95% of event organisers and promoters surveyed by Skiddle said they had not received enough information from the government regarding future events, with many pointing to the financial viability of social-distanced/reduced capacity events as a major concern.

“What is clear from these results is that music fans are busting to get back out there, with around two-thirds of our customers planning to watch live music within one month of lockdown lifting,” comments Skiddle co-founder Richard Dyer.

“That’s obviously great news for the industry, but there’s a major problem. The people who organise and promote live music events do not have what they need to make it happen.

“What the live sector needs is clear and constructive guidelines from the government on capacities, sanitation, testing and more. Only then can the industry begin to get back on its feet.”

The UK government has been subject to criticism from various live industry associations, who demand clarity on reopening timelines and restrictions.

