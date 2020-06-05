2,000-cap. concerts take place in Portugal

Seated shows are allowed to take place in Portugal, with venues operating at 50% capacity to maintain social distancing measures

Promoters in Portugal have embraced reduced-capacity shows, with the first post-lockdown concerts debuting this week.

The government in Portugal this week released guidance stating that seated live shows could restart as long as one seat is left between those who do not live together, a staggered entry and exit system is implemented, masks are worn and a distance of two metres is kept between all artists, staff and audience members.

Nos Alive promoter Everything Is New capitalised on the loosened restrictions last weekend, with two performances by Portugual’s Bruno Nogueira and Manuela Azevedo at the 5,000-capacity Campo Pequena in Lisbon.

The venue operated at 50% capacity, with 2,200 people attending each night. Tickets for the first show, at €5 each, proved so popular that the second date was added, with an increased cost of €10.

Following the success of the shows, Everything Is New is putting on a concert by singer Dino D’Santiago this Saturday (6 June), with tickets costing between €5 and €10.

“Necessity heightens resourcefulness”

Speaking to Portguese paper Blitz, Everything Is New MD Álvaro Covões, said that, although not a sustainable model in the medium term, it was important for promoters in Potugal to work with the limitations and “play the game” for now.

“Necessity heightens resourcefulness,” said Covões. “What we need to do is financial engineering.”

Other upcoming concerts in Portugal include US singer Sean Riley at the 700-capacity Teatro José Lúcio da Silva in Leira tonight (5 June, €5); Brazilian musician Pierre Aderne at the 4,300-capacity Lisbon Coliseum (13 June, €45); and shows by António Zambujo (6 June, €10), Filipe Sambado (18 June, €5) and Best Youth (2 July, €5) at the 603-capacity Teatro Aveirense in Aveiro.

Other European countries to recently ease restrictions on live events include Finland, Denmark and the Czech Republic, which are allowing events of up to 500 people, Switzerland, where up to 300 people can attend a concert, Poland, where outdoor events of up to 150 people can take place and Austria, which is currently allowing 100-cap. concerts.

