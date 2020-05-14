fbpx
news

Wacken Foundation unveils corona rescue fund

Wacken Open Air’s non-profit organisation the Wacken Foundation is offering grants of up to €1,000 through its new corona rescue fund

By IQ on 14 May 2020

Wacken Foundation unveils corona rescue fund

Sabaton performs at Wacken Open Air 2019


image © ICS

The Wacken Foundation, a non-profit organisation run by Wacken Open Air founders Holger Hübner and Thomas Jensen, is providing aid of up to €1,000 to support musicians, bands and organisers struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 shutdown.

The foundation, which forms part of Hübner and Jensen’s International Concert Service (ICS) network, announced its corona rescue fund today (14 May), as the music industry is facing “one of its biggest challenges to date”.

Applicants are eligible for funding if they have incurred financial losses due to cancelled tours or shows; have incurred additional travel costs because of cancellations; have incurred losses due to short-term cancellations as an organiser or crew member of a heavy metal event; or are unable to cover the cost of a rehearsal room, among other reasons.

The Wacken Foundation is providing aid of up to €1,000 to support those struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 shutdown

Applications must be sent to rescue-fund@wacken-foundation.com, with a description of the applicant’s circumstances and a calculation of costs.The Wacken Foundation team state they will “approve every single application personally”.

Regular applicants, who applied for funding before the coronavirus crisis took hold, are asked to have “extra patience” during this time.

More information on the Wacken Foundation fund can be found here.

Wacken Open Air, which sold out its 2020 edition in under 24 hours, is among the many festivals to have to cancel its outing this summer, as large-scale live events remain outlawed in Germany until September.

 

