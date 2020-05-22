US firm finds bumper solution to social distancing rules

A US event production company has designed social distancing cocktail tables, bumping up the ability of bars and other establishments to safely reopen to customers

A Baltimore-based event design and production company has come up with a novel way for businesses to bounce back without bumping heads with social distancing regulations.

Revolution Event Design and Production has invented a number of social distancing event solutions, including the bumper table, or “social distancing cocktail table”.

Bumper tables – a bit like people-powered bumper cars, or dodgems – are round tables on wheels, with circular cut-outs in the centre and inflatable tubes around the outer edge, allowing those standing within them to move freely, socialise and drink bumpers of beer, without any danger of breaking social distancing rules.

The Covid-proof tables made their debut at the Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Ocean City, Maryland earlier this week, where employees tested out the new contraptions in the restaurant’s 270-square-metre car park.

Not ones to wheel out the same thing every time, the Revolution Event Design team can customise bumper tables with company logos or event graphics.

It costs US$150 to rent a table for a day and $400 to purchase an unbranded table, with branded bumpers costing $500 each.

Among the company’s other “out-of-box” coronavirus solutions are plexi table dividers – conjoined pieces of transparent plastic which span out from the centre of a table to create a shield between each of those sitting around it – and customisable social distancing cushions, to act as an alternative to signage.

The production company also manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE), including face shields, face masks, gowns and free standing “sneeze shields”, as well as air purifiers, a range of hand-sanitising stations and signage.

