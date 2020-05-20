TEG appoints first director of mergers and acquisitions

Matthew Donazzan, a former Goldman Sachs exec who worked on TEG's sale to Silver Lake, has been hired as director of strategy and M&A

Asia-Pacific live entertainment group TEG has appointed Matthew Donazzan, a corporate finance executive who was instrumental in the company’s sale to Silver Lake Partners last October, to the newly created role of director of strategy and M&A.

Donazzan, formerly of Goldman Sachs, leads a team charged with assisting TEG’s CEO, Geoff Jones, and board in identifying “key strategic projects” for the company, as well as its mergers and acquisitions programme.

Recent acquisitions for Sydney-headquartered TEG include Australian promoter Van Egmond Group (in February) and UK-based promoter and venue operator MJR Group (last August).

“Matt has a sharp, creative and commercial way of thinking that makes him a great fit”

“We were deeply impressed by Matt during our sale to Silver Lake,” explains Jones, “and it is a testament to his impeccable pedigree that our new partners and owners have backed us in hiring him to the TEG senior leadership team.

“Matt has a sharp, creative and commercial way of thinking that makes him a great fit as we press on with long-term plans to grow at home in Australia and internationally. We are delighted to welcome him to TEG.”

Donazzan, who is based in Sydney, adds: “I am thrilled to have joined Geoff and the team at TEG, which has grown into a fantastic company with even greater long-term potential for growth.I am looking forward to working with Geoff and the team to further TEG’s success and help to shape its future.”

