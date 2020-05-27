Pearle* creates map for reopening of live events in Europe

Live industry organisation Pearle* has created a map showing when live events are to return to different European markets

Using a colour-coded system, the map marks in green countries such as Spain, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Norway and Sweden, where live performances are currently allowed to take place under certain restrictions such as capacity limitations.

Notes detail the current regulations in each country for both indoor and outdoor shows, as well as the dates of when measures are to be lifted and to what to extent.

Countries such as Portugal, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark, where shows remain banned but a date has been given for reopening, are marked in orange.

Grey is used for those countries where no concrete, live performance-related information is available, such as the UK, Poland, Slovenia and Greece.

The map will be continuously updated as more information becomes available.

According to Pearle*, the map highlights the fact that “there is no common approach between countries”. The association has previously called on European culture ministers to formulate a joint approach for the reopening of cultural activity.

Pearle* has also joined a number of industry associations, including those in the UK and Spain, to raise concerns over the financial viability of enforced capacity limitations.

“Whilst Pearle* members acknowledge the specific health prevention conditions and adhere to those, the live performance sector aims to open on the basis of full capacity,” reads the statement. “Without this possibility, the costs are disproportionate with the limited box office income. In this case they call upon governments to compensate such losses.”

The release of the map coincides with the beginning of the virtual Pearle* members conference, which is taking place until 29 May.

