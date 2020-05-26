New clients can use Oxynade by Secutix’s eticketing platform with no monthly licensing costs or ticket fees for the next ten months

Belgium-based e-ticketing provider Oxynade by SecuTix has announced that all new clients can use its platform for free until April 2021.

The decision to waive charges for ten months comes in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

There are a limited number of places and interested parties should apply through the Oxynade website before the end of June.

Selected applicants must agree to a multi-year contract with Oxynade by SecuTix and in return, there will be no monthly licensing costs and no other ticket fees charged until after April 2021.

“Paying nothing until next year will allow clients to benefit right now from cutting-edge ticketing technology adapted to meet today’s challenges,” comments Hans Nissens, managing director of Oxynade by SecuTix.

“In just the last few weeks alone, we’ve introduced a time-slot entry feature and added chessboard seating management. But ticketing will be heavily impacted for a long time, and we will work with new clients to build a more sustainable future for their ticketing business.”

Current Oxynade clients will also be assisted with a customised support package.

E-ticketing as a service (eTaas) provider Oxynade was acquired by Swiss-based ticketing solution specialist SecuTix in January.

