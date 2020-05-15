IQ launches monthly agency playlist

The monthly new music playlist is handpicked by the industry’s top booking agencies

IQ has today launched a monthly new music playlist, with tracks curated by a selection of major booking agencies. The first playlist features contributions from agencies including CAA, Paradigm, ICM Partners, 13 Artists, X-ray Touring, United Talent, ITB and ATC Live.

The playlist complements IQ‘s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agencies.

“Each track is handpicked by our agency partners…we want to spread the word on some of the best new music out there.”

“The touring and festival businesses may be at a standstill, but there’s no shortage of great music that’s being discovered and represented by the world’s leading booking agencies,” says IQ editor Gordon Masson.

“Each track is handpicked by our agency partners. By bringing together some of the most compelling emerging artists, and new tracks by established names, we want to spread the word on some of the best new music out there.”

The tracklisting for the first playlist, ordered by agency, is below…

Agency Artist Track Title 13 Artists Holly Humberstone Falling Asleep at the Wheel Max Pope Just Friends Nito NB Too Late The Academic Anything Could Happen? Russ Millions Out of Order ATC Live Lazarus Kane Night Walking Fontaines D.C. Hero's Death Fenne Lily Hypochondriac Chicano Batman Color My Life Nayana IZ Walking CAA Jack Curley Alice Isabelle Brown Armour Dylan Good Enough Rayowa The Only Night NOISY Oi (ATM) ICM Partners India Shawn NOT TOO DEEP (feat. 6LACK) Flo Milli Beef FloMix Jelani Aryeh Stella Brown Anna of the North Dream Girl Emotional Oranges West Coast Love ITB The White Buffalo Problem Solution Vincent Darby Baby Oh I Megan O’Neill Devil You Know Bad Touch Too Much of a Good Thing Lonely The Brave Bound Paradigm Agency Lola Young Same Bed Oliver Malcolm Kevin Remi Wolf Photo ID Bruno Major The Most Beautiful Thing Khurangbin Time (You and I) United Talent Agency Arlo Parks Black Dog Serena Isioma Sensitive House of Pharaohs AM to PM Daði Freyr Things About Things Samantha Harvey Get to Know You X-Ray Touring Kodaline Saving Grace Dead Pony Everything is Easy Chubby & The Gang Speed Kills Cemetery Sun Haunted Howard Kay Fake

