IQ launches monthly agency playlist

The monthly new music playlist is handpicked by the industry’s top booking agencies

By IQ on 15 May 2020


IQ has today launched a monthly new music playlist, with tracks curated by a selection of major booking agencies. The first playlist features contributions from agencies including CAA, Paradigm, ICM Partners, 13 Artists, X-ray Touring, United Talent, ITB and ATC Live.

The playlist complements IQ‘s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agencies.

“Each track is handpicked by our agency partners…we want to spread the word on some of the best new music out there.”

“The touring and festival businesses may be at a standstill, but there’s no shortage of great music that’s being discovered and represented by the world’s leading booking agencies,” says IQ editor Gordon Masson.

“Each track is handpicked by our agency partners. By bringing together some of the most compelling emerging artists, and new tracks by established names, we want to spread the word on some of the best new music out there.”

The tracklisting for the first playlist, ordered by agency, is below…

 

AgencyArtistTrack Title
13 ArtistsHolly HumberstoneFalling Asleep at the Wheel
Max PopeJust Friends
Nito NBToo Late
The AcademicAnything Could Happen?
Russ MillionsOut of Order
ATC LiveLazarus KaneNight Walking
Fontaines D.C.Hero's Death
Fenne LilyHypochondriac
Chicano BatmanColor My Life
Nayana IZWalking
CAAJack CurleyAlice
Isabelle BrownArmour
DylanGood Enough
RayowaThe Only Night
NOISYOi (ATM)
ICM PartnersIndia ShawnNOT TOO DEEP (feat. 6LACK)
Flo MilliBeef FloMix
Jelani AryehStella Brown
Anna of the NorthDream Girl
Emotional OrangesWest Coast Love
ITBThe White BuffaloProblem Solution
Vincent DarbyBaby Oh I
Megan O’NeillDevil You Know
Bad TouchToo Much of a Good Thing
Lonely The BraveBound
Paradigm AgencyLola YoungSame Bed
Oliver MalcolmKevin
Remi WolfPhoto ID
Bruno MajorThe Most Beautiful Thing
KhurangbinTime (You and I)
United Talent AgencyArlo ParksBlack Dog
Serena IsiomaSensitive
House of PharaohsAM to PM
Daði FreyrThings About Things
Samantha HarveyGet to Know You
X-Ray TouringKodalineSaving Grace
Dead PonyEverything is Easy
Chubby & The GangSpeed Kills
Cemetery SunHaunted
Howard KayFake

 

