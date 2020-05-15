IQ launches monthly agency playlist

The US venue management company has announced the launch of VenueWorks Agency, with first signings including Nathan Carter and Chloë Agnew
The monthly new music playlist is handpicked by the industry’s top booking agencies
By IQ on 15 May 2020
IQ has today launched a monthly new music playlist, with tracks curated by a selection of major booking agencies. The first playlist features contributions from agencies including CAA, Paradigm, ICM Partners, 13 Artists, X-ray Touring, United Talent, ITB and ATC Live.
The playlist complements IQ‘s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agencies.
“Each track is handpicked by our agency partners…we want to spread the word on some of the best new music out there.”
“The touring and festival businesses may be at a standstill, but there’s no shortage of great music that’s being discovered and represented by the world’s leading booking agencies,” says IQ editor Gordon Masson.
“Each track is handpicked by our agency partners. By bringing together some of the most compelling emerging artists, and new tracks by established names, we want to spread the word on some of the best new music out there.”
The tracklisting for the first playlist, ordered by agency, is below…
|Agency
|Artist
|Track Title
|13 Artists
|Holly Humberstone
|Falling Asleep at the Wheel
|Max Pope
|Just Friends
|Nito NB
|Too Late
|The Academic
|Anything Could Happen?
|Russ Millions
|Out of Order
|ATC Live
|Lazarus Kane
|Night Walking
|Fontaines D.C.
|Hero's Death
|Fenne Lily
|Hypochondriac
|Chicano Batman
|Color My Life
|Nayana IZ
|Walking
|CAA
|Jack Curley
|Alice
|Isabelle Brown
|Armour
|Dylan
|Good Enough
|Rayowa
|The Only Night
|NOISY
|Oi (ATM)
|ICM Partners
|India Shawn
|NOT TOO DEEP (feat. 6LACK)
|Flo Milli
|Beef FloMix
|Jelani Aryeh
|Stella Brown
|Anna of the North
|Dream Girl
|Emotional Oranges
|West Coast Love
|ITB
|The White Buffalo
|Problem Solution
|Vincent Darby
|Baby Oh I
|Megan O’Neill
|Devil You Know
|Bad Touch
|Too Much of a Good Thing
|Lonely The Brave
|Bound
|Paradigm Agency
|Lola Young
|Same Bed
|Oliver Malcolm
|Kevin
|Remi Wolf
|Photo ID
|Bruno Major
|The Most Beautiful Thing
|Khurangbin
|Time (You and I)
|United Talent Agency
|Arlo Parks
|Black Dog
|Serena Isioma
|Sensitive
|House of Pharaohs
|AM to PM
|Daði Freyr
|Things About Things
|Samantha Harvey
|Get to Know You
|X-Ray Touring
|Kodaline
|Saving Grace
|Dead Pony
|Everything is Easy
|Chubby & The Gang
|Speed Kills
|Cemetery Sun
|Haunted
|Howard Kay
|Fake
