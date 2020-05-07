LN video series goes Backstage with Crew Nation

The new videos, debuting on Live Nation's Live from Home platform, spotlight the relationships between artists and their touring crew

To promote Crew Nation, its US$10m coronavirus relief fund for out-of-work touring crew, Live Nation has has launched Backstage with Crew Nation, a new video series focusing on the relationships between touring artists and their backstage staff.

Debuting on its Live from Home platform, the first video follows Jon Russell, of indie-folk band the Head and the Heart, in conversation with the group’s front-of-house engineer, Tim Smiley. The pair discuss a range of topics, including how they’ve continued to work together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series will feature “natural conversations over video call between artists and members of their crews, highlighting the voices that make up the resilient live music community”, according to LN.

Watch the first episode of Backstage with Crew Nation above.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.