fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

video

LN video series goes Backstage with Crew Nation

The new videos, debuting on Live Nation's Live from Home platform, spotlight the relationships between artists and their touring crew

By IQ on 07 May 2020

To promote Crew Nation, its US$10m coronavirus relief fund for out-of-work touring crew, Live Nation has has launched Backstage with Crew Nation, a new video series focusing on the relationships between touring artists and their backstage staff.

Debuting on its Live from Home platform, the first video follows Jon Russell, of indie-folk band the Head and the Heart, in conversation with the group’s front-of-house engineer, Tim Smiley. The pair discuss a range of topics, including how they’ve continued to work together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series will feature “natural conversations over video call between artists and members of their crews, highlighting the voices that make up the resilient live music community”, according to LN.

Watch the first episode of Backstage with Crew Nation above.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|05 May 2020

Ireland to permit some shows, festivals in August

news|04 May 2020

Norway festivals cancelled, but small events to return

news|06 May 2020

Artist contracts renegotiated as Covid-19 reality bites

feature|04 May 2020

Learning & growing: 12 key lessons from the corona crisis

news|04 May 2020

700,000+ attend virtual May Day concert in Helsinki

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Talent AssistantLive Nation

Dubai, UAEFull TimeTBC

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC

Director of ProgrammingAmbassador Theatre Group

New York, NYFull TimeTBC