LiveXLive launches new pay-per-view offering

The option to pay for individual livestreams on the LiveXLive platform, rather than purchasing a subscription, generates “a new revenue-sharing model” for artists

LiveXLive, a digitally focused live entertainment company best-known for its festival streaming, is launching a new pay-per-view model for livestreamed performances and events, adding to its existing subscription-based offering.

The move drives a new revenue-sharing model for both artists and LiveXLive, via digital ticket sales, fan tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales and sponsorship.

LiveXLive’s pay-per-view offering will include tour and weekend passes for $39.99 and $19.99 respectively and an “a la carte option” for single shows, priced at $4.99.

The news follows LiveXLive’s venture into the podcast market last week, with its acquisition of PodcastOne, in a deal estimated to be worth US$18.1 million.

LiveXLive’s first pay-per-view event is 11E1ven Group’s virtual concert series Live From Out There, which will feature more than 45 live performances starting today (15 May) and running until 7 June. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We’re excited to be among the first-movers in pay-per-view livestream music events where we see significant revenue potential for both artists and our business”

“We are very much looking forward to working with LiveXLive and the newly added paywall allowing us to bring revenue to artists participating in Live From Out There,” says Ben Baruch, owner of 11E1even Group and co-founder of Live From Out There.

“The music business is at an important inflection point,” says LiveXLive CEO and chairman Robert Ellin. “Pay-Per-View and digital ticketing have been staples for the broadcast entertainment business for many years. We’re excited to be among the first-movers in pay-per-view livestream music events where we see significant revenue potential for both artists and our business.”

LiveXLive has streamed over 200 hours of content from over 900 artists since the start of 2020, as compared to a total of 300 artists during the whole of 2019. Its inaugural Music Lives 48-hour music festival reached over 50 million livestreams with an average of 200,000 concurrent viewers and 4.9 billion video views on TikTok.

In addition to its live streams from festivals and concerts, where its partners include Rock in Rio, Montreux Jazz Festival and EDC Las Vegas, Nasdaq-listed LiveXLive produces its own original music content; owns ticketing company Wantickets (now apparently defunct), management firm LXL Influencers and digital radio business Slacker; and is partnered with China’s Allied Esports.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.