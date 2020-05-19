Live streams lift morale at hospitals

The LiveKrowd initiative sees artists playing virtual shows for patients and staff at hospitals and other medical centres

1Krowd, a Paris-based event ticketing start-up, has launched LiveKrowd, a nonprofit project that streams live shows into hospitals to boost the morale of medical workers and Covid-19 patients.

So far more than 100 artists, primarily from the UK, the US, France, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia, have volunteered for the initiative, with some 15 livestreamed shows already having taken place and more scheduled in the coming weeks.

“During the online events, hospital staff and patients tuned in via their mobile phones, PCs or connected TVs to the YouTube live stream,” explains 1Krowd founder Melvin Wong, “making song requests, song dedications and chatting live with the artists. They even sent virtual hearts and claps. The focus is on interaction and engagement; the artists are virtually there to talk to them and encourage them to fight on.”

Since LiveKrowd’s launch, viewing time has increased by over 200% and total views have nearly doubled. “In fact, some hospitals want to make this a regular weekly event,” adds Wong.

“We hope to get more hospitals to participate from around the world and to play our role in battling this global pandemic.”

