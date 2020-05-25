fbpx
Innovators take the virtual stage for IQ Focus panel

The Innovation Session, the fourth IQ Focus panel, welcomes Yungblud manager Tommas Arnby, Sansar pres Sheri Bryant, Looped CEO Prajit Gopal and more

By IQ on 25 May 2020

The Innovation Session: Clockwise from top left: Malak, Bryan, Arnby, Gopal, Samuels, Oldham

Clockwise from top left: Malak, Bryan, Arnby, Gopal, Samuels, Oldham


Following last week’s The Venue’s Venue: Building Back session, IQ’s popular Focus series of virtual panels turns this Thursday to the flurry of innovation going on behind the scenes during the halt in concert touring.

The Innovation Session will feature insights from a who’s who of music-industry freethinkers and groundbreakers, who’ll discuss with the new ideas and green shoots that are rising from the current situation.

Joining chair Mike Malak, senior agent at Paradigm London, are Sheri Bryant, president of virtual world builder Sansar; Tommas Arnby, CEO of Locomotion Entertainment (Yungblud); Amy Oldham, managing director of ticketer-turned-livestreamer Dice; Ben Samuels, North America president of virtual-reality pioneer MelodyVR; and Prajit Gopal, CEO of celebrity video-chat/streaming service Looped.

Expect discussions on livestreaming, 3D venues, tipping, videogaming, virtual worlds and much more.

The Innovation Session will be streamed live this Thursday, 21 May, at 16.00 BST/17.00 CET.

Get an automatic reminder when the live stream starts at Facebook or YouTube.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

