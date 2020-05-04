Indian benefit concert raises almost US$7m

The I For India event featured performances from Bollywood’s biggest names, along with international acts, raising over Rs 52 crore for Covid-19 relief efforts in India

A virtual fundraising concert organised by Bollywood directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar in coordination with Facebook India has raised over Rs520 million (US$6.9m) to fight the coronavirus outbreak in India.

In the latest high-profile online benefit event, Mick Jagger, Joe Jonas, Bryan Adams and Will Smith performed from their homes along with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar in a five-hour concert, which was broadcast on Facebook on Sunday night (3 May).

Every donation generated by the I For India event goes to GiveIndia’s Covid response fund and is matched rupee for rupee by donors including Action Covid-19 Team, ATE Chandra Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Omidyar Network India and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

According to charity GiveIndia, the I For India event has become the biggest live fundraiser on Facebook, raising Rs4.3m ($568,358) through individual donations and Rs477m ($6.3m) from corporate donors and philanthropists.

“Humbled by the love and trust showered on [us] via the I For India concert”

“Humbled by the love and trust showered on [us] via the #IFORINDIA concert,” reads a post on GiveIndia’s Twitter page. “Thank you – our galaxy of stars and to each and every one of you who have donated.”

GiveIndia’s relief efforts help provide PPE kits to healthcare workers and food, rations, and cash relief to daily wagers and migrant workers.

India’s 1.3 billion people have been in lockdown since 25 March. Restrictions have recently been eased, but they are expected to last until at least 17 May.

The incorporation of a ‘donate’ button into live videos, is one of a number of new video-related features introduced by Facebook, which has also augmented its tipping tool and now allows artists to charge for access to online performances.

Photo: Steve Jurvetson/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) (cropped)

