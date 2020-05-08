Fortnite launches Party Royale with Steve Aoki, Deadmau5 shows

The new gun-free Party Royale mode, designed as a virtual hang-out, will launch with a concert featuring Deadmau5, Aoki and Dillon Francis

Epic Games, developer of Fortnite, has announced another in-game concert, this time featuring dance music DJs Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and Deadmau5.

The Party Royale Premiere event, which celebrates the launch of a new mode of the same name, will take place today (Friday 8 May) at 9pm ET (1am GMT), with a rebroadcast at 2pm (7pm GMT) on Saturday.

Party Royale is set on a new violence-free map with no weapons allowed, and comes as Epic seeks to increase the number of music events in Fortnite and grow the game as a space for online meet-ups, following Travis Scott’s record-breaking pre-recorded performance last month.

After the show, players on the Party Royale island will be able to “try aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, participate in boat races at Fishsticks’ Boat Race and grab new items in the Plaza”, the BBC reports.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.