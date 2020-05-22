fbpx
“We are thrilled”: Exit Festival to go ahead this summer

Exit festival could be one of the only major European festivals to press ahead in 2020, after being given the go-ahead by Serbia's PM

By IQ on 22 May 2020

Exit Festival to go ahead in August

The Chainsmokers perform on the main stage at Exit Festival 2019


image © Marko Edge Obradović/EXIT Photo Team 2019

Organisers of Serbia’s Exit Festival have announced that the festival will take place this year, although “probably not” in its full 55,000-capacity, 40-stage format.

The 2020 edition of the festival, which marks its 20th anniversary, was confirmed yesterday, when Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabić recommended the event be postponed from its original dates in July to August, rather than cancelled altogether.

The decision differs from that in many other European countries, where major festivals have, on the whole, had to call time on 2020, including in neighbouring Hungary, home to Sziget Festival, Balaton Sound and Volt Festival.

“We recommend the festival be moved to August because we expect the situation in the whole of August to be totally under control by then,” said Brnabić in Novi Sad, the city where Exit takes place.

Organisers have welcomed the statement and confirmed they are prepared to reduce the capacity of the event and take other precautionary measures recommended by health officials. It is rumoured the capacity will be half of the festival’s usual size.

“The festival in its full format will probably not return until 2021, but we are delighted to mark the 20th anniversary of Exit this summer with a meaningful and safe event”

“The festival in its full format will probably not return until 2021,” says Exit co-founder Dušan Kovačević, “but we are delighted to hear that the health situation is becoming increasingly better and that we’ll be able to mark the 20th anniversary of Exit this summer with a meaningful and safe event.

“The health and safety of the audience and everyone involved at the festival is our top priority. Between fear and optimism we always choose the latter and we’re thrilled that we will have opportunity to be together with our fans and favourite artists this summer.”

Fellow Exit co-founder, Ivan Milivojev, adds that the decision is “very important” for event fans the world over.

“Even in different formats and smaller capacities, if possible and safe, events could bring back much needed relief from the hardship we have all been through,” says Milivojev.

The Exit team is among those to have experimented with socially distanced shows, holding an invite-only event for 50 people in its Dance Arena following the easing of lockdown restrictions in Serbia earlier this month.

 

