Estonia exits lockdown, events given go-ahead for July

Open-air shows of up to 1,000 people and indoor concerts of 500 are set to make a return in Estonia from 1 July

Estonia ended its state of emergency on Sunday evening (17 May), signalling a gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions in the countries, with live events of up to 1,000 people set to return in July.

“The reasonable and responsible behaviour of our people makes it possible to end the emergency situation in Estonia this week. Our joint effort has allowed us to return to a more regular life,” says prime minister Jüri Ratas.

As part of the government’s lockdown easing plan, public drive-in events were allowed to resume from Friday (15 May), with sports events permitted to take place behind closed doors – a format now being tested by some in the live music world – from Monday.

Open-air events of up to 1,000 people will make a return in July, along with indoor shows of up to 500 attendees in venues operating at 50% of full capacity. No public events are permitted to take place in May and June.

The measures are similar to those recently revealed in Italy, where outdoor concerts of 1,000 people and covered shows of 200 will be permitted from mid-June.

“It’s essential to inject optimism to artists, the whole sector and our audience”

The regulations mean that showcase festival and industry conference Tallinn Music Week (TMW) can go ahead from 26 to 30 August. The event had previously been scheduled for the end of March but, like many other industry conferences worldwide, was forced to change its plans due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to TMW director Helen Sildna, the festival programme can be “conveniently adjusted” to fit the regulations.

“This season will give the entire cultural and events sector an opportunity to be smart and responsible, and to prove that we are able to provide value and new quality even in challenging circumstances,” says Sildna. “It’s essential to inject optimism to artists, the whole sector and our audience.”

Tickets for TMW festival and conference are available here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.