Denmark releases live event reopening guidelines

The Danish ministry of culture has presented its guidelines for the reopening of seated ‘cultural events’, as Denmark lifts its restrictions on venues such as theatres, concert halls and cinemas early.

‘Guidelines for reopening cultural productions and cultural events with a seated audience’, published yesterday (21 May), provides guidance on audience numbers, hygiene standards and other regulations venues such as theatres, concert halls and cinemas must follow when they reopen. The country brought forward its previous 8 June deadline after reporting no new cases of Covid-19.

Among the measures required by the ministry are that capacity should be reduced to allow for distancing between guests, with at least a metre (roughly two seats) left between individuals or groups who had not already been isolating together; a minimum of 2m between performers and the nearest audience member; and a maximum of 500 people for outdoor events.

However, while seated venues are allowed to reopen with social distancing in place, standing shows will likely be off limits for some time yet, says promoters’ association Dansk Live – which has criticised the guidance for lack of clarity over whether, for example, standing venues who choose to put in rows of chairs will be able to reopen.

The Danish guidance follows the publication of similar reopening protocols in countries including Spain, Norway, Germany and Estonia, as well as associations such as the Event Safety Alliance and SISO.

