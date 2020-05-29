fbpx
news

Dates confirmed for Exit Festival 2020

“Vast majority” of artists eager to perform at Exit this summer, say organisers, as the festival dates are confirmed for 13 to 16 August

By IQ on 29 May 2020

Dates confirmed for Exit Festival 2020

Exit Festival takes place at the Petrovaradin fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia


Exit Festival – potentially one of the only major European festivals to take place as normal this year – has confirmed the dates for its 20th anniversary event this August.

Amid a sea of major festival cancellations, it was announced last week that Exit Festival is going ahead this year, following a recommendation from the Serbian prime minster that the event be postponed, rather than cancelled.

Scheduled for 13 to 16 August, rather than its typical July dates, Exit 2020 will have a reduced capacity – rumoured to be 50% of its maximum 55,000 people per day – and will see some areas of the festival site at the Petrovaradin fortress remaining closed.

Exit organisers confirm that popular areas including the dance arena, main stage and the No Sleep stage will be open as usual.

“We got so many messages of support from other festival promoters, agents and artists who see Exit as a sign of a revival for the whole event industry”

An updated line-up will be revealed in the coming days, with the Exit team saying that “a vast majority of artists” they have spoken to “are eager to perform this summer”.

Acts booked to play Exit this year prior to the coronavirus outbreak included David Guetta, Tyga, James Arthur, Fatboy Slim, Metronomy and Meduza.

Ticket sales will restart on 1 June, with details of refund options also becoming available.

“We got so many messages and emails of support from other festival promoters, agents and artists who see Exit as a sign of a revival for the whole event industry,” says Exit founder Dušan Kovačević.

“Even more important[ly], [this is] a sign for the whole society that the worst is behind us. It’s time to globally exit from this pandemic.”

More information can be found here.

 

