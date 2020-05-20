fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

“Good cashflow and support” despite difficult Eventim Q1

CTS Eventim saw its turnover fall by 35% and earnings even further, from €57.1m to €13.5m, in a difficult start to 2020

By IQ on 20 May 2020

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg


The ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to a 35% drop in revenue for CTS Eventim, from €283 million to €185m year on year, in the first financial quarter of 2020, reveal the company’s Q1 fiscal results, released today (20 May).

The release of Eventim’s latest financials – which follows news of similarly grim first quarters for other public live companies such as Live Nation and MSG Entertainment – also show the German live entertainment powerhouse saw a 76% fall in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), to €13.5m from €57.1m in Q1 2019 – though CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg says the company still has a “good cash-flow situation”, after benefiting from strong government support for the sector, including in the form of adjustments to ticket refunds.

“We got off to a very strong start in 2020 – we grew our live entertainment business internationally even further by acquiring majority shareholdings in Gadget Entertainment AG and wepromote Entertainment Group Switzerland AG, by completing our takeover of a majority stake in the Barracuda Group in Austria and by entering a new joint venture with Michael Cohl, the well-known US promoter,” comments Schulenberg.

“We are benefiting from the group’s good cash-flow situation in order to cope with this challenging situation over a longer period of time”

“In March 2020, the entire live entertainment industry and its fans were hard hit by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated measures implemented by government and local authorities. However, we actively adjusted to the new situation and responded immediately and rigorously with internal measures to minimise costs and maximise efficiency. At the same time, we are benefiting from the group’s good cash-flow situation in order to cope with this challenging situation over a longer period of time and even to emerge stronger from this phase afterwards.”

Eventim also highlights the introduction of ticket voucher schemes in Germany, Austria and Italy as benefiting the company’s financial situation, praising “policymakers for respond[ing] to the dramatic situation in the event promotion industry”.

In a letter to investors, CTS says it is unable to issue a new growth forecast for 2020, given the “current uncertainties” surrounding the coronavirus, but hopes to have a revised prediction for “revenue and earnings as soon as a reliable forecast is possible”.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Popular articles

news|18 May 2020

Concerts to return to Italy in June

news|19 May 2020

Covid-safe shows take off in major live markets

news|19 May 2020

Face masks: The ticket of the future?

news|19 May 2020

Estonia exits lockdown, events given go-ahead for July

news|18 May 2020

Further post-coronavirus reopening guides released

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Head of MusicKOKO

London, UKDOE

Head of MusicManchester International Festival

Manchester, UKFull Time50,000 - 60,000

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC