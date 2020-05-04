Coronavirus forces end of Love Parade inquiry

A petition by the mother of one of the victims of the Love Parade crush has attracted over 350,000 signatures and will be presented to a Dusseldorf court on Monday
The trial of those accused of responsibility for the fatal crush at Love Parade 2010 has been closed as the ten-year statue of limitations approaches
By IQ on 04 May 2020
A regional court in Germany has ordered a definitive end to the trial of the organisers of the 2010 Love Parade festival.
The current trial began in December 2017 after previous legal proceedings cleared the defendants – four employees of festival promoter Lopavent and six of the city of Duisburg, in North Rhine-Westphalia – of any wrongdoing.
While prosecutors said at the start of the trial they were confident of securing prosecutions, the impact of the coronavirus means that reaching a verdict before the ten-year statute of limitations expires in July would be impossible, Duisburg regional court ruled. The trial lasted 184 days, according to Deutsche Welle.
Twenty-one people died, and more than 650 were injured, on 24 July 2010 in a crush in a tunnel that served as the sole entrance to the long-running techno festival. Over a million people are said to have attended the 2010 event, which was held at a former goods yard in Duisburg with a capacity of around 250,000.
The victims included festivalgoers from Spain, Australia, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, China and the Netherlands.
