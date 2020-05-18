Concerts to return to Italy in June

After months of silence, Italy will allow seated indoor shows of up to 200 people and outdoor concerts of up to 1,000 – although no food and bev sales – from 15 June

Indoor shows of up to 200 people and outdoor concerts with a capacity of 1,000 will be allowed to take place in Italy from 15 June, the government has declared.

Th easing of Italy’s two-month lockdown began earlier this month, with the country preparing to move into phase two today (18 May). This second stage allows people to travel freely within their own region and permits the reopening of religious services, restaurants, bars, pubs, retail stores and hairdressers, all in compliance with social distancing measures.

Although, at this stage, the “ban on people gathering in public places remains in place”, the return of live events may be just around the corner.

From mid-June, concert halls, theatres and cinemas will be allowed to reopen in Italy, with capacity limits and other social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

All events must be seated, with pre-assigned, scattered seating allowing a distance of one metre between individual punters, staff and artists. Temperature checks will also be in place, as well as the mandatory use of face coverings for spectators and the use of “suitable” personal protective equipment for workers.

The retail and consumption of food and drink will be prohibited and cash payments limited wherever possible. Ticket sales and venue admission will also be digitised, where possible, with the communication of security measures and other risk prevention details carried out via video.

Thorough cleaning procedures must be carried out between each show and hand sanitiser made widely available and accessible, in particular by keyboards, touch screens and payment devices. The ban on standing shows remains in place.

Live events were first banned in the hard-hit northern part of Italy on 27 February, with the whole country entering into lockdown on 9 March.

Music venues are also being allowed to open up, albeit under strict restrictions, in parts of the United States, as well as in the Netherlands, where venues can open with a maximum capacity of 30 from 1 June, potentially increasing to 100 in July; Belgium, where smaller open-air events could be allowed from 8 June; Spain, which may allow indoor events of up to 50 people and open-air events with 400, from 25 May; and Ireland, where some form of socially distanced live events will make a comeback from 10 August.

