Concerts banned along with festivals, Dutch gov confirms

The Dutch government has declared that indoor and outdoor concerts, as well as club nights, fall under the same regulation as festivals, banned until 1 September

By IQ on 01 May 2020

Dutch gov confirms cocnerts are banned along with festivals

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte


image © The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Dutch government has clarified that its ban on festivals, which lasts until 1 September, also extends to concerts and club nights.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte announced the festival ban on 22 April, causing the cancellations of Mojo’s Lowlands, Down the Rabbit Hole, Pinkpop, North Sea Jazz and Woo Hah!, as well as Friendly Fire’s Kept Secret and ID&T’s Defqon.1, Awakenings, Mysteryland and Amsterdam Open Air.

Now, the authorities have confirmed to the Association of Dutch Music Venues and Festivals (VNPF) that live music events including indoor and open-air concerts and club nights are bound by the same restrictions.

Large-scale events are currently banned until 31 August in Switzerland, Ireland, Germany, Belgium and Denmark, until mid-August in Hungary, 31 July in Luxembourg and Finland, mid-July in France and the end of June in Austria.

Photo: The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0) (cropped)

 

