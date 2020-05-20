BigCityBeats to put on drive-in festival in Germany

A combination of virtual events and a live drive-in show, the 2020 edition of BigCityBeats’ World Club Dome Las Vegas will take place from 5 to 7 June

Acts including Armin van Buuren, David Guetta and Steve Aoki will feature in the BigCityBeats World Club Dome (WCD) festival in June, with a live, drive-in show in the carpark of the Mannheim Maimarkthallen nightclub and a series of virtual events.

The three-day, Las Vegas-themed festival was originally due to take place at Frankfurt’s 51,500-capacity Commerzbank Arena from 5 to 7 June, but organiser BigCityBeats had to change its plans due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Having previously put on drive-in shows in other venues in Germany, BigCityBeats is using the format in combination with virtual events to ensure the festival goes ahead.

A virtual, livestreamed record release party will kick off the first day of the festival on 5 June, with BigCityBeats World Club Dome Vol 32 played as part of a livestream on BigCityBeats.FM.

The next day will see 1,000 fans in 600 cars descend on the Mannheim Maimarkthallen for a live show complete with pyrotechnics and CO2 canons, dubbed by organisers as “Germany’s largest drive-in festival”.

DJs Gestšrt aber GeiL and Le Shuuk will perform live on stage with other EDM artists joining remotely.

On the closing day of the “festival”, the WCD Pool Sessions will be broadcast from the the Frankfurt Stadium Pool, with a selection of DJ sets. Following the sessions, there wil be a virtual main stage takeover.

Pre-registration for the drive-in can be made here, with pre-sale opening shortly.

