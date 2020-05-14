Baloise Session cancels October concert series

Switzerland’s Baloise Session is not going ahead this year, as organisers say lasting travel restrictions and continuing uncertainty has made postponement inevitable

Swiss concert series Baloise Session will not be taking place this autumn, as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to extend past the summer season.

The Baloise Session, which has hosted acts including John Legend, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and Lionel Richie, was due to take place from 24 October to 12 November at Basel’s Event Halle.

“With a heavy heart, we regret to announce that we are obliged to postpone the 35th Baloise Session until the autumn of 2021,” reads a statement from organisers.

“Under the current circumstances we are unable to make it happen this year. The artists are unable to go on tour due to the coronavirus, nor can they give any binding commitments for appearances in Basel.

“Moreover, the pandemic has made it impossible to plan with any assurance.”

Organisers state the postponement “has been made possible” due to the “confidence and support” shown by partners Basler Versicherungen, Basler Kantonalbank, Novartis, Dufry, AMAG, Cornèrcard and IWB, as well as all our co- and product sponsors.

Events of over 1,000 people are currently banned in Switzerland until the end of August. The Swiss government will reassess this measure “before the summer holidays”.

The Baloise Sessions, which sold out all 15,500 tickets for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019, will return from 23 October to 10 November 2021.

