Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome reopens for 30 fans

"Yes, we're open": Live music returns to the 17,000-cap. Ziggo Dome on 6 June for a series of mini concerts, marking an important first step for the arena

Only 30 fans at a time will be allowed to enter the 17,000-capacity Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam when it reopens next weekend, as the arena takes its “first step towards the old normal”.

The arena is taking the opportunity to open its doors after three months of silence as the Netherlands enters the second phase of its reopening plan on Monday (1 June), permitting the reopening of concert venues and theatres, with a maximum capacity of 30 people. This capacity limit is set to increase to 100 from 1 July.

Ziggo, which has hosted acts such as Lady Gaga, Pearl Jam, Beyoncé and Armin van Buuren, will host the 30 Fans Only Concerts series on Saturday 6 June.

The series, organised by radio station Radio Veronica, will see six 45-minute concerts throughout the day, with Dutch acts Kensington, Alain Clark, Duncan Laurence, Danny Vera, Ilse DeLange and Son Mieux performing to groups of 30 fans each.

“It may be a small step for a fan and the Ziggo Dome, but no matter how small: every step brings you life”

A distance of 1.5 metres must be kept between each visitor, in accordance with social distancing rules.

The live performances will be broadcast on Radio Veronica throughout the following week.

“When the coronavirus hit our country hard, concerts were banned by the government until 1 September,” comments Ziggo Dome commercial director Danny Damman.

“We are glad that we are now given the opportunity to take a first step towards the old normal. It may be a small step for a fan and the Ziggo Dome, but no matter how small: every step brings you life.”

