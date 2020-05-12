2020 Reading and Leeds Festivals cancelled

Festival Republic’s Reading and Leeds 2020 are the latest heavy hitters to be called off, as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the UK festival summer

There will be no Reading or Leeds Festivals this August, promoter Festival Republic (FR) has confirmed.

The cancellation of the major UK festivals – which usually take place over the late summer bank holiday weekend (28–30 August) – follows that of other FR events including Download, Latitude and Wireless in the UK, Electric Picnic in the Republic of Ireland and Lollapalooza Berlin in Germany.

“We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and we were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival to you in August; something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times,” reads a joint statement from both events. “However, it has become clear that it’s just not possible for this year’s festival to go ahead.”

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against the Machine were among the acts who were scheduled to play both events, which take place simultaneously in Reading, in the south of England, and Leeds, in Yorkshire in the north.

“We’re already counting down the days to when we’re back in the fields”

Nearly 200,000 people a day attended Reading and Leeds 2019, headlined by the 1975, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots and featuring an appearance by then-rising star Billie Eilish.

“We’re already counting down the days to when we’re back in the fields we call home for the August bank holiday weekend. We promise you that Reading and Leeds 2021 will be worth the wait,” the announcement continues.

“Keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.