1m+ view groundbreaking W&W XR live stream

Dutch DJ duo W&W played what was billed as the world’s first extended-reality (XR) live stream over the weekend, performing amid virtual pyrotechnics in a custom-built stadium to more than a million fans on Facebook and Twitch.

The pair appeared as themselves inside a 3D virtual world, playing a new set to 900,000 viewers on Facebook and over 150,000 on Twitch, while green-screen special effects, including lighting, confetti, lasers and fireworks, illuminated the computer-generated environment around them.

Commenting on the 23 May show, Allan Hardenberg, CEO of organiser Alda, says: “It was incredible to bring to life this revolutionary experience in dance music.

“The partnership with W&W meant that we could bring the best in music, and we succeeded in our goal to bring our fans the best music experience, no matter where they are in the world. We’re looking forward to bringing more groundbreaking music experiences to our fans.”

