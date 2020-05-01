fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

video

1m+ view groundbreaking W&W XR live stream

Alda's hour-long show, held at the virtual 'Li-Ning Arena', was seen by 900,000 people on Facebook and more than 150,000 on Twitch

By IQ on 25 May 2020

Dutch DJ duo W&W played what was billed as the world’s first extended-reality (XR) live stream over the weekend, performing amid virtual pyrotechnics in a custom-built stadium to more than a million fans on Facebook and Twitch.

The pair appeared as themselves inside a 3D virtual world, playing a new set to 900,000 viewers on Facebook and over 150,000 on Twitch, while green-screen special effects, including lighting, confetti, lasers and fireworks, illuminated the computer-generated environment around them.

Commenting on the 23 May show, Allan Hardenberg, CEO of organiser Alda, says: “It was incredible to bring to life this revolutionary experience in dance music.

“The partnership with W&W meant that we could bring the best in music, and we succeeded in our goal to bring our fans the best music experience, no matter where they are in the world. We’re looking forward to bringing more groundbreaking music experiences to our fans.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Popular articles

news|22 May 2020

“We are thrilled”: Exit Festival to go ahead this summer

news|21 May 2020

Bike-In concerts: The next wheely good idea?

news|22 May 2020

Denmark releases live event reopening guidelines

video|22 May 2020

Venue leaders optimistic for 2020 reopening

news|21 May 2020

Diplo to perform in 60-hour Minecraft music festival

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Head of MusicKOKO

London, UKDOE

Head of MusicManchester International Festival

Manchester, UKFull Time50,000 - 60,000

Global Artist Booking SpecialistRed Bull GmbH

Fuschl am See, Salzburg, AustriaFull TimeTBC

Paid Marketing InternshipThe Columbo Group

London, UKInternshipTBC